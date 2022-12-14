BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25.

State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by troopers.

Police said that Thomas is known to frequent Altoona, State College and Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.