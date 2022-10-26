BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Harclerode, of New Paris, was last seen Oct. 23 between 10 p.m. and midnight. Police were told she left in an unknown direction from the Crissman Road area of East Saint Clair Township in Bedford County.

Harclerode is described as a white woman that is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 230 pounds with red/auburn hair and brown eyes. A photo was not made available by police at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford station at 814-623-6133.