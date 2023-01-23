BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bedford couple is facing charges for allegedly cashing thousands in forged checks in 2020.

Margo and Dwaine Morris, 32 and 55, are facing over 15 felonies and over 30 charges for reportedly using forged checks.

In June 2020, police were contacted about a man noticing multiple transactions he didn’t authorize from his bank account. The victim told police he believed it to be Margo and her husband Dwaine, according to court documents. One of the checks was reportedly cashed at Walmart.

Police reviewed security footage from the Everett Walmart and said they discovered Margo and Dwaine making multiple cash withdrawals across multiple days. These dates and times matched the check records the victim provided, police noted in the affidavit.

Court documents show Dwaine cashed 18 checks, totaling $3,340 while Margo cashed 11 checks totaling $1,680.

Police said they attempted to contact the duo multiple times and had an interview set up, but neither showed up.

Margo is facing 11 felony forgery charges and 11 theft misdemeanors. Dwaine is facing 17 felony forgery charges and 17 theft misdemeanors. Both are currently out on $25,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.