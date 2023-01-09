BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Bedford borough has been officially designated as a Keystone Communities Main Street, the Department of Community and Economic Development announced (DCED) Monday.

The designation will help the borough in promoting historic downtown businesses. Bedford can now also receive complimentary technical assistance and programming support from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center over the next five years.

“The Wolf Administration is excited to designate Bedford as a Keystone Main Street,” Acting Secretary Weaver said. “Through this designation, the whole community will grow – businesses will receive support and residents will experience the benefits of a thriving downtown.”

As the designated Keystone Communities Main Street, Bedford will receive priority status for various applications that are submitted to the DCED. They will also be eligible for the Neighborhood Assistance Program Enterprise Zone tax credits, which are for private-sector developments within the Main Street program area.

“We are very excited to once again be a designated Keystone Communities Main Street,” Stacey Gould, former Main Street Manager at Downtown Bedford, Inc said. “Downtown Bedford has come a long way in the last 20 years with streetscape projects, building improvements, business growth and community involvement. We continuously plan activities and events to attract visitors and community members alike to put feet on the streets. We are motivated by the goal of retaining a sense of community where people are proud to call home. Our efforts are to ensure that the downtown and surrounding neighborhoods remain vital places to live and work.”

The primary goal of the program is to help improve the quality of life in the community by making the downtown area an attractive place to live and work. This program will also help to increase business development and jobs in the area, which could help boost the local economy.