BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash in 2021 has led to homicide charges for a Bedford man after a woman died and his blood results allegedly showed he had cocaine in his system, police report.

Mark Crawley, 39 (Bedford County Prison)

Mark Crawley, 39, was arraigned Wednesday, March 1, with charges of vehicular homicide, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle — all felonies — and other lesser charges including manslaughter court documents show.

State police were called to a crash on Lincoln Highway in West Providence Township May 17, 2021, according to the criminal complaint filed. It was reported that Crawley was found unresponsive in a black Saturn and a woman, later identified as Donna Jean Lewis, was in a white Chevy Malibu with serious injuries.

Through the investigation, troopers said security video at a nearby dealership showed that Crawley was traveling westbound in the oncoming lane when Lewis came around a curve in the road and smashed into him.

Police reported that blood was drawn from Crawley to check for alcohol or any controlled substances. In the meantime, troops said they received word that Lewis succumbed to her injuries on June 3, 2021, and had died.

Investigators said blood results showed that Crawley had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash. It was also noted that he was driving that day on a suspended license.

Crawley was placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.