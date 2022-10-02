BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The two weekend-long Bedford Fall Foliage Festival is underway as vendors and visitors flood the streets of downtown Bedford.

While the weather was damp and rainy, the streets were still packed Saturday.

“We have people that actually plan their vacation around this festival,” Festival Secretary, Kim Miller said. “And they come every year and they come prepared. They have their rain slickers, we have people out here walking around with garbage bags over their heads because they’re here to buy.”

The festival has been an annual tradition in Bedford for generations, which they are happy to continue.

“Fifty-eight years,” Festival President, Ron Ebert, said. “It started off as a car show, first of all, then it kept growing and growing and growing. Now, I mean fifty-eight years later the whole town is closed and the roads closed. I mean it’s everything.”

Over four hundred vendors are expected at this years event. One of those is Denise Amontree, who is selling bracelets and is relieved to be away from her home in Sarasota, Florida during Hurricane Ian.

“We’re happy to be away from the storm,” Amontree said. “We come up here every year for the festival, it’s got such a great quality of crafts. The people are awesome, and we just like to come and get some fall weather.”

Gus Mauk, a Claysburg artist who sells sketch prints has been a regular vendor for the past decade. He said this is his best show of the year and loves coming to the festival annually.

“This is my tenth year coming to this show,” Mauk said. “This is by far the best show that I do all year out of probably twenty or thirty shows. The Bedford crowd always comes back rain or shine.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy plenty of food and live music all day every day at the festival. The festival will continue on Sunday and again on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9.