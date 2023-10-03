BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The leaves have already started to change which means the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival is back in town. This year the festival turns 59.

The festival kicks off on Oct. 7 and 8 and returns the week after on Oct. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year there will be over 400 vendors for guests to indulge in.

On the second Saturday of the festival, guests can watch the Antique Car Parade at 2 p.m. as more than 100 cars take part in the processional, which begins at the Bedford Area High School.

“Anybody around the area knows what the Fall Foliage Festival is in Bedford. It’s a big deal. We expect somewhere between 70 and 80 thousand people for the two weekends,” said Dennis Tice, the Director of the Bedford County Visitors Bureau and a volunteer with the festival committee.

Downtown parking is limited, so guests attending the festival are encouraged to park at the Old Bedford Village or the Bedford County Fairgrounds. There is a shuttle available to transport guests directly to the festival and back to their vehicles.

A virtual festival is available online for guests to support vendors from the comfort of their own homes.

For more information on the festival, visit the Bedford Fall Foliage website here.