BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 58th Annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival wrapped up Sunday as the two-weekend event came to a close.

More than 400 vendors attended the event this year and will be packing up their stands. The streets of downtown Bedford were still packed on the last day as visitors toured different vendors, tried different food options and listened to live music.

“This is actually my fifteenth year here, so I’ve been doing this for quite a while,” vendor, Heather Thompson, said. “It’s been a really good weekend. The people are out and they are buying. And so it has been a great, great weekend for me.”

Heather says that despite some rainy weather the first weekend, the crowd has been terrific for the entire festival.