BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford Family Wellness Center and Back 2 You Spa held a ribbon cutting for their combined space opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Bedford Family Wellness Center opened in 2018 as a traditional family primary care facility. Families receive all services from certified nurse practitioners.

The Back 2 You is a wellness spa. It provides services to complement one’s needs including; a Himalayan Salt Room, sauna, and vitamin bags.

The owner of the location, Jennifer Fitzsimmons, said it’s exciting and overwhelming that they’ve been able to expand their location within five years. That means they can get more practitioners and add more services.

Fitzsimmons said the spa is for anyone. However, clinic patients receive a discount. She added the nurse practitioners help with rural healthcare in the area.

“It’s all nurse practitioners, so we can provide better health services in the rural area just cause it’s rural and there’s not as many positions available for family medicine,” Fitzsimmons said. “We like to spend a lot more time with our patients. We educate them.”

The hours are Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays to 8 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., depending on the day.

The clinic is accepting new patients. The new location is 5139 Business Route 220.