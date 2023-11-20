BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews from multiple counties are at the scene of a house fire in Bedford County Monday morning.

According to 911, the call came in at 9:16 a.m. Nov, 20, for a house fire on Chalybeate Road. Several fire departments responded including Somerset County FDs.

The road is currently blocked off.

Details are limited at this time, but dispatch confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is also at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Bedford Fire Chief Gary Cooper said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the State Police Fire Marshal will be investigating.