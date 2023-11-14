BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When one door closes, another one opens. But for the Bedford County Humane Society, when one problem gets fixed, another one arises.

The Humane Society is currently seeking help from the community to fix a crucial part of their day-to-day operations.

The two washing machines that the shelter owns are in constant need of repair. The machines are not commercial appliances, which are recommended for the pace of the business. The shelter is at its capacity with 70 cats and 45 dogs.

The average price for a commercial washer could sit somewhere around $5,000.

“We do like 40 loads of laundry a day, and it’s very important that the laundry gets done. We desperately need the washers,” Kathy Ramsey, the Shelter Manager said.

The Humane Society is also looking for volunteers to help clean, walk the dogs, and help feed the pets. There are even volunteer opportunities for those who aren’t comfortable around animals.

The best way to assist the Bedford County Humane Society with getting new washers is to send a check to their address at 192 Bohn Road, Bedford, PA 15522. In the memo, write ‘washer’ or ‘washing machine’.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The shelter is currently working to set up another method to donate. If you have any questions, feel free to contact them at (814) 623 8968.