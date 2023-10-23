HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A jury has found a Bedford County man guilty of sexually assaulting a young child.

Caleb Schweikarth, 39, of Bedford, was found guilty of indecent assault and corruption of minors on Oct. 20 in a trial by jury. This case was prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General.

Caleb Schweikarth, 39, of Bedford. Photo provided by Bedford County Prison.

Schweikarth was charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault of a child, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age back in October 2021 after the mother of the child he assaulted reported the abuse to Pennsylvania State Police.

The child alleged that Schweikarth had been sexually assaulting her for almost four years since she was in the first grade.

According to testimony, Schweikarth had a close relationship with the victim and her family, allowing him to be alone with the child for extended periods of time. He committed the abuse while alone with the child in her family home.

“The defendant was found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young child who knew and trusted him,” Attorney General Henry said. “He used that relationship to take advantage of and prey upon a vulnerable child. My office takes our obligation to protect children very seriously and will fight to safeguard all young people from sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Schweikarth’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.