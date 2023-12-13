BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A magisterial office in Bedford County has announced that it will be closing for a short time to move to a new location.

District Court 57-3-04, which is currently located at 500 State Street in Everett, will be moving to 119 Spring Lane. The court will be closed from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21.

Filings and payments can be made at any of these three locations during that time:

District Court 57-3-01: 1563 Market Street in Schellsburg (814 – 733 – 4375)

District Court 57-3-02: 120 West John Street in Bedford (814 – 623 – 6918)

District Court 57-3-03: 124 Hitchens Road in Defiance (814 – 390 – 6061)

The court will reopen at the new location on Tuesday, Dec. 26.