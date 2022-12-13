BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man was locked up after police were called to UPMC for an assault against a pregnant woman.

Kade Barton, 22 (Bedford County Prison)

Police were called to UPMC Bedford Dec. 9 by staff over the assault of a woman that went into the hospital earlier that day. When talking to the woman, police said she identified 22-year-old Kade Barton as the man who punched, kicked, and headbutt her, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint continues to show that the woman told police Barton assaulted her multiple times over a few days. While telling her account, she told police that she was pregnant and Barton kicked her in the stomach saying “I hope the baby dies and you are next.”

The woman claimed Barton pulled a gun on her and threatened her life.

It was noted that the woman did suffer a miscarriage.

Bedford police and state troopers attempted to serve an arrest warrant but failed to locate Barton.

Troopers said they were later called out for a fight around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 10. It was related that Barton had fled the area and he was soon found in Bedford and taken into custody after having to be tased, a second criminal complaint shows.

Barton is now facing various charges including assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats.

He was placed in Bedford County Prison in lieu of $225,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.