BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man is facing charges after being accused of touching a child while at an event at Shawnee State Park in 2003.

According to court documents, 76-year-old William Hann is facing charges of corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person under 13 after the child, now an adult, came forward about the incident.

State police report that the victim came forward in early 2022 and explained to investigators that he was at Shawnee State Park with his family in 2003 when he was six years old when the assault happened.

Investigators said the man told them he and his family got separated at the park due to a storm warning and he was scared. Hann allegedly spotted him and got him onto a trail where he then touched his genitals while touching himself. The man told police he remembered Hann after seeing a photo of him, remembering his facial structure and build, the criminal complaint shows.

As the investigation continued, Hann was interviewed and claimed he couldn’t remember the alleged assault. Investigators said that he agreed that the man wasn’t lying about the incident.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hann was arraigned Friday morning, Feb. 3, and released given a $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.