BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man is facing charges after he was accused of stealing a stranger’s truck before taking it to the trailer he claimed he was born in, according to state police.

Kenneth Welch Jr., 31, is facing numerous charges related to both the stolen truck and the reported burglary called into PSP just minutes apart.

State Police were called to a home on Sunnyside Road in Bedford Sept. 29 just after 8 a.m. for a report of a stolen truck. The owner reported to troopers that he went to bed the night before and when he got up around 8 a.m. it was gone.

Meanwhile, two different state troopers out of Bedford were called to a trailer on Elk Road for a report of a burglary. A witness told police he saw an unknown male, later identified as Welch, drive up in a truck and try to get into the trailer.

It was discovered that the truck was the one reported stolen from Sunnyside Road. When police entered the residence, they found Welch laying in a closet, according to the criminal complaint.

When interviewed, Welch was asked how he got into the trailer and he reportedly replied to police that he was “born there.” He also told police that the stolen truck was there when he arrived and he was never inside of it, however, police reported that he was barefoot when they found him, and sandals the same size as Welch’s feet were found in the truck.

Police noted in the affidavit that Welch refused to answer any other questions.

Welch was arraigned and placed in Bedford County Prison on theft, burglary, and trespassing as well as lesser related charges. Bail was set at $25,000 for the truck theft and $50,000 for the burglary.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Oct. 12.