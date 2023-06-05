BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The line started to form outside Moose Lodge 480 in Bedford in the afternoon as visitors laced up their dancing shoes for the annual prom for individuals with special needs.

The event attracts visitors from all across the area, from Chambersburg to Pittsburgh. President of the Bedford Moose Lodge James Harrison says the event continues to grow every year.

“Each year it seems to get a little bit bigger, this year we’ve had probably about 125 people that have showed up,” said Harrison. “Not saying that more aren’t going to show up yet but it’s always a good thing and it keeps growing.”

Refreshments are provided for the visitors as well as corsages. A photo station is beside the dancefloor to create memories that last.

“This our sixth year of doing the prom here in Bedford,” said Harrison. “We do a lot of benefits and fundraising to support this. You know a big part of this goes out to our sponsors and donations that we get to put this together every year.”

Eva Howell has been assisting people with special needs for almost 24 years. She brought two of her clients to the prom this year and says it means the world to them and her.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I see that it makes them happy and that’s what is most important, that they are comfortable and happy with people they’re around,” said Howell. “They love dancing, they love being with other people they know, it’s just a wonderful event.”