BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford School District became the state’s 83rd, and county’s third, district to add a girl’s wrestling team.

The school voted unanimously to add the team Monday, Dec. 5. Athletic Director Bret Smith said while they will now be able to organize a team, 100 districts in the state need to approve teams for it to become a PIAA-sanctioned sport.

Once it becomes a PIAA sport the girls would be able to compete in matches and tournaments.

Smith said he meets with other Central PA athletic directors once a month to discuss their interests or progress on a team.

He said girls already have wrestled on the boy’s team, but they’ve shown an interest in wrestling against only other girls.

“They can also choose to continue just to wrestle with the regular boy’s team,” Smith said. “Our district feels that we would also seek out a potential assistant coach to help with the girls, and to make that a female so it makes it more inviting for them as well. But right now, most schools, their numbers are not that large that they do use their existing staff.”

Bedford joins Chestnut Ridge and Northern Bedford in the county to have girls’ teams. Other Central PA teams include Bald Eagle in Blair County, Curwensville in Clearfield County and Bishop McCort in Johnstown.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 7, another district has added a team to make 84 total in the state. You can follow the Pennsylvania Girls Wrestling Twitter page to see whenever new districts approve teams.