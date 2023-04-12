BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford Area School District will be holding a public meeting to inform residents about an upcoming building project at the high school.

School district administrators will hold the meeting on April 20 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Bedford High School (BHS) to discuss the upcoming project, answer questions and receive feedback.

A tour of the high school building will also be offered before the meeting at 4:30 p.m. beginning at the main office.

The school district said the project reflects and is directly connected to students’, parents’ and community members’ experiences at or with the school.

“If you are a student at the high school on a day the air conditioning or heat is not operating properly, you want a project. If you are a grandparent who struggles to enter the building or sit in the bleachers, you see merit in the project. If you are a parent who attends athletic events at other facilities, you may experience a longing for something better at BHS. If you are a community member without any contact with the building, additional information about the project may be helpful,” read a statement from the Bedford Area School District

The district added the project is a milestone in the school’s history since projects only occur every 30 years. Administrators also strongly encourage the public to attend so they can share their thoughts and feelings on the project.