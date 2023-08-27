BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Messages of hope to high school seniors preparing to take the next step in life were made by Bedford senior citizens on Sunday.

At the Colonial Courtyard at Bedford, senior residents spent time looking back at their own lives to ensure students make good decisions to brighten their future.

“Study hard and be yourself,” Verna Turner said.

“I told them to leave home and see the world,” Erma Dent said.

“To have a five-year goal and you plan for those five years,” Marnie Smith said.

Those are just a few messages written by seniors. Many are encouraging looking into the future and most importantly doing what you want to make you happy.

“Their goals may change, but as they go, they can change their plan. And if you like something better than other things, go with it,” Smith said.

The goal is to provide support. Resident Verna Turner said some of the biggest support children can receive is from their parents no matter what age they are.

Some residents went to college others into the workforce and one got the chance to travel the world even living in Africa.

“The best part is just seeing the world,” Dent said.

Positivity can go a long way and residents say no matter what situation you are in, to keep a positive attitude.

“Keep your mind as active as you can, because a lot of us have physical disabilities. Keep a smile on your face and not be gloomy and negative,” Johanne Norman said.

And life goes by fast, so enjoy every second Norman added.

Throughout the facility, seniors told us that they want kids to focus on their futures to live a bright and happy life.