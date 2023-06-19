BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford County are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a cat was shot by a BB gun.

The incident occurred sometime between Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 on Mobile Court Road in East Providence Township. According to troopers, it was reported an unknown individual shot the cat in the neck with a firearm or BB gun.

The cat was taken for a veterinarian examination where a projectile was found in the cat’s head. State police said the cat had to be euthanized because of the severity of its injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the state police Bedford station at (814) 623-6133.