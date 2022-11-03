BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bedford County Toys for Tots program is looking to help families in need again this year.

Sign-ups are happening at different locations throughout the next 3 weeks leading up to a toy drive on Saturday, November 19. Families that want to sign-up must be Bedford County residents with children 14 years old and younger.

You’ll need to bring some documents to sign-up including proof of identification.

Other documents you will need to have in order to sign up:

Attend a sign-up event listed below and provide the following at the time of sign up

Proof of current address

Current Identification for adults and children. IDs can include Benefits Verification Form, Student IDs, Birth Certificates, Social Security Cards, etc.

Documents must be the original. No copies, pictures, or handwritten documents.

Here is a list of locations where families can sign-up to receive a toy:

Friday, October 28 – Sign up at Bedford Library – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 240 South Wood Street, Bedford PA 15522



Monday, November 7 – Sign up at Bedford Library – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 240 South Wood Street, Bedford PA 15522

No online applications will be accepted this year.

If you want to help these families, community members are encouraged to bring a new unopened toy to the drive on the 19th. The drive is being held in the Walmart parking lot from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Emergency vehicles from several departments will be there. There will also be a chance for kids to see Santa, who will be stopping by to make a special appearance.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Here is a list of donation locations:

Sheriff 200 S. Juliana Street, Bedford, PA 15522 Public Defender’s Office 200 S. Juliana Street, Bedford, PA 15522 Bedford High 330 East John Street, Bedford, PA 15522 Bedford Middle 440 E. Watson Street, Bedford, PA 15522 Bedford Library 240 S. Wood St., Bedford, PA 15522 Bedford United Way 119 E. Penn St. Bedford, PA 15522 Bedford Moose 129 S. Richard St., Bedfodr, PA 15522 Bedford County Correctional Facility 425 Imlertown Rd., Bedford, PA 15522 Bedford Elementary 3639 Business 220, Bedford, PA 1522 AAA Bedford 9613 Lincoln Hwy #103, Bedford, PA 15522

For more information about the program, you can check out the Bedford County Toys for Tots website.