BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bedford County Toys for Tots program is looking to help families in need again this year.
Sign-ups are happening at different locations throughout the next 3 weeks leading up to a toy drive on Saturday, November 19. Families that want to sign-up must be Bedford County residents with children 14 years old and younger.
You’ll need to bring some documents to sign-up including proof of identification.
Other documents you will need to have in order to sign up:
- Attend a sign-up event listed below and provide the following at the time of sign up
- Proof of current address
- Current Identification for adults and children. IDs can include Benefits Verification Form, Student IDs, Birth Certificates, Social Security Cards, etc.
- Documents must be the original. No copies, pictures, or handwritten documents.
Here is a list of locations where families can sign-up to receive a toy:
- Friday, October 28 – Sign up at Bedford Library – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 240 South Wood Street, Bedford PA 15522
- Monday, November 7 – Sign up at Bedford Library – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 240 South Wood Street, Bedford PA 15522
No online applications will be accepted this year.
If you want to help these families, community members are encouraged to bring a new unopened toy to the drive on the 19th. The drive is being held in the Walmart parking lot from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Emergency vehicles from several departments will be there. There will also be a chance for kids to see Santa, who will be stopping by to make a special appearance.
Here is a list of donation locations:
|Sheriff
|200 S. Juliana Street, Bedford, PA 15522
|Public Defender’s Office
|200 S. Juliana Street, Bedford, PA 15522
|Bedford High
|330 East John Street, Bedford, PA 15522
|Bedford Middle
|440 E. Watson Street, Bedford, PA 15522
|Bedford Library
|240 S. Wood St., Bedford, PA 15522
|Bedford United Way
|119 E. Penn St. Bedford, PA 15522
|Bedford Moose
|129 S. Richard St., Bedfodr, PA 15522
|Bedford County Correctional Facility
|425 Imlertown Rd., Bedford, PA 15522
|Bedford Elementary
|3639 Business 220, Bedford, PA 1522
|AAA Bedford
|9613 Lincoln Hwy #103, Bedford, PA 15522
For more information about the program, you can check out the Bedford County Toys for Tots website.