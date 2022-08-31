BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pet turkey is in America’s Favorite Pet contest after being entered by his owner.

Preston, who’s just about one year old, was kept as a pet by Susanne Way after the farmer said he stood out from other turkeys by being much more friendly and preferring people to other animals.

She said Preston is more like a dog than a turkey.

“He’s just an awesome bird. He’s very different,” Way said. “He follows you around. He likes people like dogs, and most birds and turkeys are not like that.”

That’s why she entered him in the 2022 America’s Favorite Pet competition from the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), a non-profit organization with a mission to help both pets and wild animals “go home and thrive – whether home is the family room or the forest,” according to its website. The organization has adoption centers for pets and emergency/recovery centers for wild animals.

Way said Preston made it past an initial round to make it to the first voting round, which ends on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. As of Wednesday, Aug. 31, Preston is in 4th place with the top 20 from his group moving on to the next round.

One vote per person per day is free, and additional votes cost $1 per vote. You can check Preston’s place and vote for him here.

Way said she didn’t think her turkey would be so popular in the voting, but she’s glad knowing Preston is making a difference in helping pets find loving homes.

“Whether I win or lose, I’m happy that PAWS is getting help,” Way said.

The winner gets $10,000, and Way said she would use the money to make some repairs on her barn to make a larger area for Preston and the rest of her birds to live inside.

Preston is looking to be the first pet to win the competition that’s not a cat or dog. This is the third-annual America’s Favorite Pet contest and the first to allow pets other than cats or dogs. The organization is calling it the “Animal Kingdom” expansion.