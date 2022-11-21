BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in the April death of her then-boyfriend Ty Matthai, court documents show.

Courtney Boden, 24 (Bedford County Prison)

Courtney Shianne Boden, 24, is facing charges including abuse of a corpse. Charges that come after 19-year-old Jordan Robertson was charged in Oct. for his alleged involvement as well.

In April, Matthai was allegedly shot in the back by his cousin, Derek Louk, while trying to aggressively get to Boden through a car window, they claimed to detectives.

Original Story: Bedford man shot, burned cousin’s body, police report

Investigators said that Boden called Robertson for a favor and to help Louk dispose of Matthai’s body. Robertson initially reported that Boden asked him to come help move Matthai’s body and he refused. He later changed his story when interviewed again on Oct. 6, a day after state police interviewed Boden again.

Matthai’s body was allegedly taken to Louk’s residence and placed in a shallow pit before being covered in tires, doused in gasoline and set on fire. Investigators noted in all of the criminal complaints that Matthai’s remains were in the fire as it burned overnight back in April.

Boden was arraigned and placed in Bedford County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Louk allegedly confessed to investigators that he shot Matthai and has been in Bedford County Prison since his bail was denied on May 14. He faces criminal homicide and 3rd-degree murder charges as well as others. As of Nov. 21, his case is currently set to go to trial.