BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Bedford County woman has been released from prison following a guilty plea in a 2017 homicide case.

Heather Schade, 46, of Bedford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault on Monday. In connection to her new guilty plea, Schade was sentenced to three to six years in a State Correctional Institution, followed by five years county probation.

As Schade has already been in prison for over six years, she has been released and will begin serving her probation.

On Aug. 4, 2017, Pennsylvania Game Commissioners found the body of 50 year old Gary Shriver on an embankment along Lake Gordon Road in Cumberland Township. During police investigation, Schade, along with James Wallace, age 35, and Devonta Gaines, age 29, both of Maryland, drove up to the scene.

After trying to leave the scene, Wallace, who was driving separately, was pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, the vehicle was splattered with blood and cleaning supplies were found inside. All three were arrested and charges were filed.

Schade originally pleaded guilty to conspiracy of criminal homicide in September 2018 and was sentenced to a minimum of eight with a maximum of 22 years in confinement.

In May 2019, Schade filed a Post-Conviction Relief Act petition stating that her prior counsel was ineffective. Following a hearing, the court agreed and vacated her prior plea. This placed the case back on the trial list.

Bedford County District Attorney Dwight G. Diehl said in an email to WTAJ that upon review of the case, and the pleas of the other two individuals charged in the case, he agreed to this resolution. He said given the time frame since the crime occurred, it would be extremely difficult for the Commonwealth to proceed to trial, especially in locating witnesses.

Gaines pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in June 2019 and was sentenced to a minimum of five years with a maximum of 20 years in prison. He was released in February of this year and is currently on parole.

Wallace pleaded guilty to conspiracy of criminal homicide in September 2018 and was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years with a maximum of 20 years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence at SCI Mercer in Bedford.