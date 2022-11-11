BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—After 68 years in business, the beloved Beerbower Jewelers is officially closing its doors.

The Jeweler began in Hollidaysburg in 1954. In 1964, they moved to their current location on Allegheny Street.

Owner Don Beerbower has been working full-time at the store for 42 years. During his years as owner, the store has been a member of the Independent Jeweler Organization and American Gem Society. Additionally, he holds an AGS Certified Gemologist Appraiser title.

Beerbower said his plans for retiring are the reason behind the closing. He plans to spend more time with his family and to take up some more of his golfing hobby.

The store is currently under a liquidation sale. Jewelry throughout is discounted between 20 to 60 percent off its original price.

Beerbower said it’d been a pleasure working with his customers throughout the years. Some of the best moments involve seeing multiple generations of customers shop at the store.

“I’m proud of the fact that customers recommend us by name. I think we’ve done a good job of holding the integrity and professionalism of our industry,” Beerbower said. “You know I’m going to miss all these customers. They’ve been loyal over the years. The families of Hollidaysburg have treated us very fine.”

Beerbower said he expects the doors to officially close sometime next spring.