BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling.

The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more.

New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the Blair County Chamber of Commerce to help cut the ribbon before giving them a tour of the mansion.

Kathy (white shirt) and Chuck (cowboy hat) Greenland cut the ribbon along with Blair County Chamber of Commerce members.

The Greenlands purchased the property in April and added a new ballroom, a new indoor wedding chapel, a bride’s changing suite and a groom’s changing room along with new décors like paintings, plants and more.

“We’re giving it more of the 200-year-old style that the place is known for,” Chuck Greenland said. “We brought the character of the building back to what it was.”

Chuck Greenland gives Blair Commerce members a tour of the mansion while describing its 200-year-old history.

He said the mansion will be open year-round for smaller weddings, and the indoor wedding chapel can fit around 85 to 90 people. Those interested can book either the entire mansion or separate rooms for smaller gatherings.

Events and times can be booked on their website. A wedding is already scheduled for November 2023.

The Greenlands invited the Blair Chamber of Commerce to the grand opening to both help spread the word about the mansion and get assistance with business strategies like marketing and advertising.

Bell Mansion’s new indoor wedding chapel.

Greenland said he and his wife plan on using one of the upstairs areas as an apartment just like the previous owners. The upstairs has two kitchens, two bathrooms and room for two or three beds.