BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s been years in the making but the Bellefonte borough now has a short-term rental ordinance.

Bellefonte Borough Council passed the new Short Term Rental Ordinance after its meeting on Jan. 17. The ordinance went into effect Tuesday after the council adopted an application fee.

Those who operate short-term rentals and have an active rental permit through Centre Region Code need to apply for a Short-Term Rental Permit within the next 30 days. If operators fail to file the paperwork within the time frame, can result in the loss of short-term rental status.

Applicants can be denied without an active rental permit through Centre Region Code or if they were previously denied for a short-term rental.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Officials with the borough have been working on a short-term rental ordinance since 2021.