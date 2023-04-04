CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Almost a week after swatting calls put several area schools on lockdown, the Bellefonte Area School Board addressed the incident at their monthly meeting.

It was a scary incident for students, teachers and parents and they are hoping to learn from it.

It was a frantic scene at the Bellefonte Area High School last week when a false report that there was an active shooter was made.

“If you are a teacher and you remained calm and were able to do everything by the book thank you for doing your job,” Jon Guizer, Bellefonte School Board President said. “If you are a teacher and you were not so calm, thank you for doing the best you could.”

Guizer took a moment to recognize everyone who was impacted by the lockdown.

“If you are a student who remained calm through that and helped other students, thank you for being your brother’s keeper as they say. If you are a student and you did not remain so calm, thank you for doing the best you could, that’s all we can ask.”

School board member Tammie Burnaford echoed his statement, thanking the community for cooperating in an unprecedented incident.

“I’ve always felt that we would have that kind of community support,” Burnaford said. “But I saw it myself that day. We have lessons learned, we know that there’s some things that we need to change and things that we can do a little bit better.”

During the Tuesday, April 4 meeting, the school board didn’t offer any specifics on how their emergency procedures would change, if at all, out of security concerns.

However, they are encouraged by how well their plan was followed and by the fast police response.

“I just hope that it is a real learning opportunity for everyone that was involved,” Burnaford added. “And I just really felt strongly that we needed to recognize everybody at every level, it really was every single person’s input to this effort.”