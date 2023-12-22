CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A church in Bellefonte is celebrating the holidays by inviting the community to a free Christmas dinner.

Faith Church, located at 512 Hughes Street, is extending a warm invitation to anyone who may need a Christmas dinner to join them on Christmas Day from 4-6 p.m. for a free dinner.

“We have been doing this for over 20 years,” Andy Morgan, lead pastor, said. “We love doing it and we love being able to welcome anyone and everyone in for a heartwarming Christmas dinner.”

There is no RSVP required for in person dining, and everyone is welcome to stay for as long or as little as they wish. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook.