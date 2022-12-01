BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company is bringing a new store to Bellefonte and is opening its doors on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Benner Township GIANT will officially open at 8 a.m. on the 16th and will bring more than 100 full and part-time jobs to the Centre County community. The grocery store will be located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte.

Benner Township, Bellefonte GIANT Photo: GIANT Company

Benner Township, Bellefonte GIANT Photo: GIANT Company

Benner Township, Bellefonte GIANT Photo: GIANT Company

“At The GIANT Company, we are a neighborhood grocery store, but we are also members of the communities we serve,” John Ruane, interim president, The GIANT Company, said. “The opening of our Benner Township GIANT builds on our legacy of serving the State College community for more than 30 years, offering families convenience, meal solutions, and savings to meet their lifestyles. Opening just in time for holiday celebrations, our new store reinforces our commitment to fulfilling our purpose of connecting families to a better future.”

Thomas “Woody” Woodring, a 43-year-old grocery veteran, will be the store manager of the newest GIANT. Woodring along with his other team members and community leaders will join in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 16. As part of the grand opening, the first 200 customers will receive a GIANT reusable shopping bag that comes with sample products and other grand opening savings.

“We are excited to open our doors to the greater Bellefonte community and, just in time for the holiday season,” Woodring, Benner Township GIANT store manager, said. “Our new store will feature the very best of GIANT’s For Today’s Table® brand, but especially our customer promises – simplify shopping, inspire fresh ideas, and create healthier communities. Our team is here to help, and we will strive to create meaningful shopping experiences that helps families gather around the table.”

The Benner Township store will offer GIANT Direct, allowing customers to order their groceries online for pick-up. There will also be an onsite gas station that accepts GIANT Choice Rewards, allowing customers to save on fuel.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The $50,000 square foot store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.