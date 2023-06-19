CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Do you enjoy painting and are you looking for a new project? Well, Downtown Bellefonte Inc. (BDI) may just have the thing for you.

DBI is looking for an artist(s) for a large-scale mural project. In the summer of 2023, DBI will install one large mural Downtown. Artists are invited to submit their qualifications for consideration. You can fill out an application on the Downtown Bellefonte Inc. website. The deadline for artists to apply is July 23, 2023.

The theme of the mural will celebrate the community. BDI has worked with community members to develop a creative brief, which highlights community assets, tells Bellefonte’s story, educates visitors about Bellefonte, and celebrates Bellefonte.

“A dedicated group of volunteers has worked to make sure this project encapsulates what many generations love and want to honor in Bellefonte,” Ellen Matis, a DBI board member said. “As an organization, we know that public art at this scale plays a huge role in community development and placemaking.”

This 1,000-square-foot mural will attract visitors, locals, and tourists, and DBI hopes that this project will be a catalyst for more investment in the arts. The Bellefonte Art Museum has served as a partner in this project.

“This mural will not only breathe life and energy into our downtown but will also add color and vibrancy to an otherwise dull or neglected structure,” Lori Fisher, Deputy Director of the Bellefonte Art Museum said. “Statistics show that public art promotes a sense of community it brings people together and encourages community gatherings. It also stimulates tourism. People want to visit towns that express vitality and creativity. Engaging in public art generates excitement and ultimately leads to increased foot traffic.”

Funding for this project was allocated during the Wilds Are Working: Remote Lifestyle Experience initiative in partnership with the PA Wilde Center for Entrepreneurship. Funded through an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, the initiative has helped over almost two years to provide resources and make public improvements that will attract a remote workforce.

“Murals activate public spaces, reinventing their use and purpose, and by creating a cultural destination, we engage an audience while visitors move from business to business within a community,” Alexandra Hall, A H Public Spaces Consulting added. “This is a country-wide request for qualifications, and we hope to see interest from artists in the region as well as artists from around the country.”