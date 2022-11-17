CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl over a four-month period, according to the charges filed.

In an interview with police, the 14-year-old said that Akile Parker, 32, and her had sex “too many times,” Spring Township police wrote in the criminal complaint. The girl reported that it even got to the point that she would send Parker her and her mother’s schedule so they could plan meetings.

The investigation began in September after reports of a girl being sexually assaulted by a man that was later identified as Parker. In the reports were text messages between the two that detailed them having intercourse, police wrote.

Police spoke to the girl twice during the investigation. She reported that the duo met when he came over to her house. She also admitted to the messages that were mostly sexual in nature along with sending photos, police wrote.

In October, police went to talk with Parker at his work about the reported sexual relationship and also took his phone. During the talk, Parker was asked about texts between him and the girl to which he responded that officers will have an “open book” when going through his device, the complaint reads.

A search through Parker’s phone revealed that the pair began texting the second week in July up until October and that all the messages were sexual. Parker also told the girl to delete everything on her phone in case the cops get involved.

Parker faces five felony charges of statutory sexual assault, along with child pornography, in deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16 and other charges.

Parker is currently behind bars at Centre County Prison with his bail revoked due to “public safety,” according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.