CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Bellefonte man has been accused of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

David Wance, 57, is accused of performing oral sex on a child in 2013 that was under the age of 13, according to court documents. On Sept. 24, 2021 another adult first made a report to police after seeing an email from the child that detailed her being “mistreated and touched by her rapist” and provided a photo of it, documents show.

On Nov. 2, 2021 in an interview, the girl told officers Wance was naked and watching porn and refused to let them leave the room. Wance allegedly told the girl to get on the bed with him and then proceeded to remove the child’s underwear and perform oral sex.

The girl also told officers Wance in other instances would inappropriately touch her over the top of her clothing.

The inappropriate touching reportedly happened several times over multiple years.

Wance is facing felony charges of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure and endangering the welfare of children. He has not yet been formally arraigned.