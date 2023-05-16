CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A dog’s wound went untreated to the point that the animal had to be euthanized and state police said the owner is facing charges.

Corey Bowmaster’s, 36, of Bellefonte, dog was put down after he allegedly decided that getting treatment would be too expensive for the wound that he noticed in August, state police at Rockview said in the charges filed.

The dog was found by state police in April and was rushed to an animal hospital after troopers noticed it had a large wound that was covered in dried and wet blood.

It was recommended that the dog was to be euthanized due to its injuries. Troopers said the dog was diagnosed with a muscular disease, emaciation, a large necrotic soft tissue mass, which is a tumor, and a dental disease.

The dog’s living area was considered disorganized by state police, it consisted of a 15-foot area enclosure with feces on a property off Davidson Road in Boggs Township, according to the criminal complaint. The dog was originally found hiding under a piece of sheet metal.

Bowmaster made contact with veterinarian personnel and consented to the euthanization, troopers said. The dog did not have any veterinarian care for the past four years, Bowmaster told troopers, according to the complaint.

Bowmaster said that the wound started out small but slowly grew and that he decided against treatment when he found out that it would be expensive and potentially unsuccessful.

Bowmaster faces a misdemeanor charge of neglect of animals.