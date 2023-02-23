BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A federal judge ordered a Bellefonte man to prison after he was found with multiple grenades in his home.

Mitchell Ocker-Mullen, 25, will spend 57 months, or just under five years, in federal prison after being sentenced by Chief U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann Wednesday, according to the United States District Court. He pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Mitchell Ocker-Mullen mug, via Centre County Prison

In October 2020, Ocker-Mullen, who was already a convicted felon, was in possession of five grenades that he didn’t register National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to court documents. He was then indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2020.

Brann recommended Ocker-Mullen should be assigned to a medical facility to treat his mental heath needs, he noted in the his judgement to the courts. FCI Allenwood in Union County was requested by Brann for Ocker-Mullen to serve his time so he could be closer to family.

Following his release from prison, Ocker-Mullen will also be on supervised release for three years.