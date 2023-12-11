CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte is ringing in the holiday season with their 42nd Annual Victorian Christmas.

The 3-day event kicked off on Dec. 8 with activities like horse-drawn carriage rides and the Festival of Trees.

“Bellefonte is very rich in history and we love our Victorian town, and about 40 years ago, they decided to start celebrating that heritage. And it’s just kind of grown and evolved from there,” Executive Director of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Stephanie Peters said.

The holiday event is recognized as the one of the community’s most cherished Christmas traditions.

A new experience also joined the event; Sugar Plum Limited train rides, operated by the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society. The train ride comes after a three-year hiatus.

“I love history in general, but in particular, Bellefonte history, and railroading has always been a big part of that. Having operating trains go through here introduced railroading to a new generation,” Gary Hoover, a volunteer with the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society said.

Funds from a majority of the events go towards decorating the town and making sure that they are able to have another Christmas. It also goes back to supporting the non-profit organizations in the town.

The town will stay decorated after the event, and Santa will be at the Diamond in front of the Centre County Courthouse until Dec. 23.

A few stores in the area are running special sales and will also have events throughout the holiday season for people to participate in.