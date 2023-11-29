BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Rite Aid will close an additional 31 locations, including one in Bellefonte.

In a court filing in federal bankruptcy court on Tuesday, the company listed an additional 31 locations to join the list of over 200 locations that were previously slated for closure. The store located at 821 Bishop Street in Bellefonte was among the listed locations.

Rite Aid has officially listed 48 locations in Pennsylvania in court documents that it intends to close, with locations in West Chester, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also appearing on Tuesday’s court filing. In total, the company is slated to close over 230 locations as it undergoes Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company has not yet announced the official date of closure for this location.