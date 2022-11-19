CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Bellefonte and State College’s KOA Holiday Campground was awarded the 2023 Campground of the Year by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc.

The campground, which is owned and operated by Barba Saulsbury and Rick Dillion, was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the KOA’s international convention in Orlando, Flordia.

The campground, which is located on the base of the Appalachian Mountains, is one of the largest in the KOA system. It has been run as a campground since 1971 with Saulsbury and Rick taking over ownership in the mid-1980s.

The campground was chosen from more than 500 KOA campgrounds across the United States and Canada and is deemed the highest honor of the Kampgrounds of America Inc.

Saulsbury and Dillion are now looking to the future as they pass the campground on to the third generation of family ownership as Casey and Autumn Dilion, their son and daughter-in-law, take over.

“The plan is for me to take the campground over in January,” Casey said. “I went out in the world and became an area manager for a fortune 500 retail company. And I didn’t want to do it anymore. My parents were looking for their exit strategy and I jumped to be back where I love.”

Casey plans to continue making campgrounds additions and expanding its 144 sites. Over the past year, the campground has added a bike park, upgraded internet, a new playground and patio and added pool furniture.

In 2019, the campground went big and decide to add a solar field, thanks to research done by Casey. He said his family was all in on it too.

“We started producing solar electricity in 2019,” Casey said. “We have 569 panels that make about 100% of the electricity we use at the campground year-round. It saves us roughly $35,000 in electricity costs per year.”

Casey added that his wife, Autumn, is a great part of the campground’s success. She’s a former substitute teacher and now she’s fully involved in all aspects of the business but focuses on the guest’s overall experience.

“Autumn is motivated and excited about what we are doing here and being more involved with KOA,” Casey said. “She is the core of the family experience and what we build for the future. We are building something here for the next generation.”

This is the third year in a row that the Kampgrounds of American, Inc.’s Founder and President’s Awards have made their way to their campground.

“The Dillons and their beautiful campground are shining examples of what our company has been dedicated to providing over 60 years of business,” Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc, said. “Across three generations, their innovative and entrepreneurial spirit at Bellefonte/State College KOA Holiday, they have and continue to provide the facilities and service to exceed guest expectations and deliver the experience the KOA brand is world-renowned for.”

For more information on the Bellefonte/State College KOA Holiday campground, visit their website.