CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two state prisons in Bellefonte are looking to fill multiple jobs at upcoming job fairs next week.

SCI Rockview and SCI Benner Township will be holding the job fairs on Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6 at the SCI Human Resource Office Administrative Building at 2221 Benner Pike in Bellefonte. The job fair on Monday will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the job fair on Tuesday will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both prisons have opportunities to hire corrections officer trainees and registered nurses. Additionally, SCI Benner Township is looking to hire a licensed practical nurse while SCI Rockview is looking to hire correctional food service instructors, a corrections trades instructor, a refrigeration mechanic and a corrections water treatment plant foreman.

Attendees do not need an appointment or need to register to attend the job fairs. Security screenings may be needed to enter the facilities and all attendees are encouraged to apply online before arriving at the event.

More information about open positions at both state prisons can be found here. To learn more about benefits offered to Commonwealth employees, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.