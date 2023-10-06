BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Area School District’s Superintendent Tammie Burnaford announced Friday she won’t be extending her contract.

In a letter that was sent to staff and parents, Burnaford said her contract ends on June 30, 2024, and that she already informed the BASD Board of Directors and that she would not be pursuing an extension of that contract or another contract at this time.

Burnaford continued to say “A new superintendent should get the chance to lead this incredible district and community. Accordingly, the Board of Directors will begin a search for a new superintendent in the coming months. Of course, I will work hard in the interim and until my time is done as the proud superintendent of this district and community, and will assist and help with the transition, as needed.”

Burnaford also expressed how her time has been leading the school district for the past three-plus years.

“We’ve accomplished so much together, and we have worked hard every day to do what’s best for our students. We have so much to be proud of as a district and community,” Burnaford said. “I know I say it a lot, but I can’t express how blessed I feel to have had the opportunity to lead and to be part of this magnificent school district. And, now it’s time for me to share that bliss with another.”

Burnaford took over as Superintendent of Bellefonte schools in 2020, first in an interim role before she accepted a three-year deal to stay on with the district.