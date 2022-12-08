CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte is gearing up for its annual weekend of holiday festivities by stepping back in time with the Bellefonte Victorian Christmas.

The event starts this Friday, Dec. 9 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 11. There will be plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy including horse-drawn carriage rides throughout Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Over 30 businesses in town will be participating in a cookie crawl with homemade individually wrapped cookies and Santa will also be making an appearance.

On Saturday, the victorian theme will be in full swing with “Fezziwig’s holiday party” just like in the Charles Dickens book, “A Christmas Carol.”

The Knights of Columbus will prepare a Thanksgiving-style dinner with all the trimmings and live entertainment from the Fezziwig Victorian Troupe. The dinner will be held on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. inside the St. John School auditorium.

Tickets are $32 for adults and $15 for kids 5-12 years old. Kids 4 years of age and under are free.

More information about the Bellefonte Victorian Christmas can be found on its website.