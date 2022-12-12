CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction is being stalled for a major project that’s been in the works since 2018.

Foundation work for the Bellefonte Waterfront Project, which will include a hotel, retail spaces, a parking garage, office suites, condos, a ballroom and more, will now start in spring 2023 at the earliest.

This comes after it was delayed for a second time, when construction was originally supposed to start in the fall, according to property owner Tom Songer.

Borough Manager Ralph Stewart said Songer is delaying the start to allow costs for materials and shipping to go down as inflation continues to increase across the country.

“We’re obviously unhappy to see a delay in the start,” Stewart said. “But we understand if the reasons given were reasonable conditions. Costs are up and inflation is up, so we understand that.”

Stewart said the land, which overlooks downtown Bellefonte and is adjacent to the Spring Creek waterway, is currently used for special outdoor events.

Stewart said the stall, however, will not delay the opening of the hotel and parking garage, which is still set to open in the spring of 2024. He said the other amenities will open later.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Stewart said the project was originally delayed because of the pandemic in 2020.