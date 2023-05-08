CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her parents and using the money to pay people who police identified as being involved in drug trafficking.

Sherry Gismondi, 48, of Bellefonte, was charged after an investigation that started in January 2022 found more than $50,000 was stolen from her parent’s bank accounts, according to the affidavit of probable cause by Spring Township police.

Bank documents showed that Gismondi allegedly wrote 48 fake checks and had 45 fraudulent CashApp transactions from one account totaling $24,155. Another 46 CashApp transactions were allegedly made through the mother’s credit card account, totaling $6,905.34, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also uncovered 14 fraudulent check transactions made through Gismondi’s father’s bank account, totaling $4,440.

During the investigation, police talked with some of the people listed as recipients of the checks. According to the affidavit, one person said that Gismondi lied to them about having a trust fund and later learned that she was stealing money from her mother and told police that the check she got was for gas money to go buy drugs.

One of the stolen checks was written to Shianna Lambert in March and police said that they learned from another investigation that Gismondi and her made a trip to buy fentanyl in Philadelphia the same day.

According to police, it is believed the thefts from Gismondi’s parents have totaled more than $50,000.

“It is clear that Sherry Gismondi is taking advantage of any trust that her mother has placed in her,” police noted in the criminal complaint.

Gismondi faces felony charges of forgery criminal access of a communication facility, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person.

Gismondi is currently behind bars in Centre County Prison with bail set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.