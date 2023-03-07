BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was hit with almost 90 charges for setting up a fake fundraiser for victims that lost their home in a December fire.

Sherry Rossman, 52, of Bellefonte, is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from 27 people during the fundraiser where she was selling sandwiches, according to the charges filed by Bellefonte police and state police out of Rockview.

A blaze broke out at a home and then spread to an adjacent one along Water Street in Spring Township on Dec. 30. No one was injured as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, but one home was deemed a total loss.

According to the criminal complaint, Rossman stole a total of $347.50 from customers in the fundraiser.

Police said they got reports in January that Rossman was selling ham sandwiches for the fire victims and that she never delivered them on the date that she was supposed to.

Rossman did talk to the Fisher’s Markets grocery store in Milesburg about getting the sandwiches for the fundraiser after the house fire, but she never got back to them about a date when she needed the food, the complaint shows.

Police were told none of the money was ever given to the victims by Rossman and it is believed that she left town and is in the state of Virginia.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Rossman faces a laundry list of misdemeanor charges, including 29 counts of theft by unlawful taking of movable property, 28 counts of theft by deception, and 28 counts of receiving stolen property, according to online court documents.