CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI for a crash in April.

Meghan Horner, 31, has been charged in the death of 76-year Andrew Swarm following a two-vehicle crash on April 28.

Meghan Horner – Centre County Prison

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at the 1000 block of Blanchard Street in Bellefonte around 12:11 p.m. Police reported that Horner was found lying in the roadway after being ejected from her vehicle. She and Swarm were both immediately cared for and were both transported via ambulance to UPMC Altoona, both in critical condition.

Police noted in the complaint that the roads were wet and due to rainy conditions, a helicopter was not able to respond to the crash.

A witness told police they saw a silver SUV, which was driven by Horner, driving north before losing control and crossing over the yellow line, and then striking Swarm’s vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. With the help of the Centre County Crash Reconstruction Team and surveillance cameras, police were able to confirm the witness report that Horner was traveling north while Swarm was traveling south.

During the investigation, police found items consistent with marijuana use including multiple vape pens and an odor-eliminating spray in the area around the silver SUV, according to the police report. They also found two blue pills stamped “S489 60mg” Police determined the pills to be Vyvanse, a central nervous system stimulant.

At UPMC Altoona, Horner underwent a blood draw and allegedly admitted to police that she had smoked marijuana within the last three days but did not have a medical marijuana card. She also allegedly admitted to hydroplaning and causing the crash.

Later that day, police were notified that Swarm had died as a direct result of his injuries suffered from the crash, according to the affidavit. It was also determined that Horner broke her back and neck along with suffering a laceration to her head.

On May 1, police received a warrant to search Horner’s phone and vehicle for other signs that she was driving impaired. Police noted in the criminal complaint that they found a container of CBD tea, a wooden container used to conceal marijuana, a metal pick used to clean out marijuana pipes, THC vape cartridges and a blue pill bottle from a veterinary’s office with 40 pills labeled “S AQ”.

On June 21, police received results from the blood sample obtained on the day of the crash. According to the affidavit, Horner had the following in her system.

11-hydroxy Delta-9 THC

Delta-9 Carboxy THC

Delta-9 THC

Amphetamine

Buprenorphine

Norbuprenorphine

Horner is also accused of falsifying her insurance claim regarding the crash after an agent with the National Insurance Crime Bureau provided police with a report. This report, which was sent to police on Nov. 28, indicated that Horner claimed the crash happened on May 5 and that she struck a telephone causing her to be ejected from the vehicle.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Horner is out after posting $50,000 bail from a bondsman.

She’s been charged with felony homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, false/fraud insurance claim, misdemeanors for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance and simple driving-related charges.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.