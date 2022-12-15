BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re hoping to skate around Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte during the Christmas season, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

The rink is still returning this winter but it won’t make its official debut until early next year in January. The rink is also moving to a new location within the park after leveling issues last year.

“Were going to set it up over on the Figure 8` side of Talleyrand Park, over by the Big Spring that side of Talleyrand Park,” Borough Manager Ralph Stewart said.

“It’s the newer area just adjacent to our big spring water source,” Stewart also added. “That area is more level, so hopefully the ice will work out better.”

Last year, the rink was set up near the gazebo in Talleyrand Park. However, that layout proved to be problematic.

The hope is, Stewart said, that temperatures will dip when the calendar changes to 2023, providing an opportunity to fill the rink and have it freeze evenly.

“Theyre not going to do until January or February because thats when it gets colder on a more regular basis,” Stewart said.

Once it’s open community members will be able to enjoy the skating rink for no cost, but they’ll have to bring their own skates.