BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellwood borough and Antis Township will be making spirits bright with its second annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

The event will be held on Monday, Nov. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Mountain Laurel Day Care & Pre School, Tipton Baptist Day Care and All in a Days Play Day Care will feature Christmas songs sung by children.

There will also be performances by the Bellwood Community Choir, Bellwood-Antis High School Chorus and Bellwood-Antis High School Band. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available and Santa Claus himself will make a special visit during the ceremony.

The tree will be on display through the new year.