ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona street will be closed next Monday for storm sewer construction.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 Bellwood Avenue/7th Avenue between Lloyd Street and 2nd Street will be closed during daylight hours. The storm sewer construction is expected to take two days.

Motorists should expect various detours utilizing North 7th Street (Juniata Bridge), Chestnut Avenue and 8th Street Bridge.