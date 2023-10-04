BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents in the Bellwood Borough will have leaf collection services available for the first time beginning later in October.

Starting in mid-October, Bellwood-Antis area residents will begin receiving leaf collection services with the addition of a new Leaf Vac Truck. This is the first time this service is being offered to Borough residents, and the Township is asking for the communities patience as they work thorough any hiccups.

The Township said that the new truck will allow pickup to be significantly more efficient and safer.

Residents looking to have their leaves collected should leave them in unbagged, uncovered piles six to eight feet from the road. Workers will try to collect any other leaves they can reach, but the truck will not leave the road surface.

While exact dates and pickup days may change due to weather or other variables, the current schedule is as follows:

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the truck will collect from the Township, including Tipton, Bellmeade, Riggles Gap, Reightown, Pinecroft and other areas.

On Thursdays, the truck will collect from the northside of town, including both Borough and Township areas.

On Fridays, the truck will collect from the southside of town, including both Borough and Township areas.

The Township would like residents to take note that the new truck is powerful and decorations, signs and other items that residents do not want sucked up into the truck should be removed. Dogs and other small animals are also at risk of being sucked up into the truck and should be kept inside or far out of reach.

Persons, especially children, should stand far away from the truck and in clear view of the driver if they are outside while the Leaf Vac is visiting their house.